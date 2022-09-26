Turkish eCommerce Marketplace, Habadukkan launches in Nigeria in Partnership with Skynet Express Nigeria

Turkish eCommerce marketplace launches in Nigeria. Partners with Skynet Express Nigeria to bring a seamless shopping experience to your doorstep.



After selling over 10 million high-quality and affordable fashion and interior products from top brands in Turkey to millions of customers in Europe, Habadukkan is now available to the Nigerian market.



Habadukkan is Nigeria’s largest online shopping destination for high-quality, fashionable Turkish clothing and interior decor. With each of our displayed products, we guarantee nothing but the best.



We have a large product stock of high-end, top quality, durable and affordable Turkish branded goods that range from shoes, bags, clothing apparel, abayas, accessories of all kinds, sport wears, and much more.



We are excited to collaborate with Skynet Express Nigeria for seamless doorstep delivery of all customers’ orders to all parts of Nigeria. Our goal is to become Africa’s commerce and trade engine. And as we continue to expand the mall, the variety, simplicity, and convenience of our offerings will grow; join us and reap the benefits.



Thank you for your continuous patronage we hope you enjoy shopping with us.



www.habadukkan.ng

Sponsored Content