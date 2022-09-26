BN Style Spotlight: Thuso Mbedu Brought Her Fashion A-Game to the Chanel x Tribeca “Through Her Lens” Luncheon

French luxury fashion house Chanel and Tribeca Studios recently honoured women in the film industry at a festive luncheon celebrating their eighth collaborative annual Through Her Lens Program. This initiative offers a three-day workshop that empowers ten emerging female filmmakers through master classes, mentorship, and $100,000 in project development and production funding.

South African actor and Emmy nominee Thuso Mbedu, alongside Hollywood heavy hitters, served as a juror for the program. For the event, Thuso rocked two gorgeous head-to-toe Chanel looks that had us at Hello.

For her first look, the style star opted for a Chanel logo white tee paired with a faux leather sleeveless jacket and shorts combo in a bright red hue. Thuso finished her look with dainty jewellery, a gorgeous bob that framed her face perfectly, bold makeup, a quilted bag and monochrome ballerinas.

Thuso channelled the 80s for her second look and switched things up with a voluminous updo featuring face-framing loose curls. She paired a crop Chanel tweed blazer over a white tee with balloon denim pants emblazoned with the brand’s reflective logo. The beauty played up her beautiful eyes with bold lashes, smokey eyes and perfectly defined eyebrows. Thuso finished the look with glossy lips.

Credits

Makeup: @jessicasmalls

Hair: @hairbycassy @sharifposton

Outfits: @chanelofficial