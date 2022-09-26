Tems Wows in a Stunning Lace Catsuit at the Global Citizen Festival

Connect with us

Tems is never one to shy away from statement-making looks. The Afro-pop star is best known for her fluid and comfy approach to fashion — androgynous pieces and silhouettes meet striking hair and makeup with a side of Y2K Fashion accompanied by certified bops and sultry vocals.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEMS 🕊 (@temsbaby)

Over the weekend, Tems performed at the Global Citizen concert in Ghana and added a new look to her arsenal. She took the stage in a BRIELLE full lace catsuit featuring cutouts and a silk mini skirt with a shiny clasp. She paired the one-piece with silver pumps and topped it with a diamond bracelet. For glam, Tems opted for a subtle makeup look, fluttering lashes, ombre matte lips paired perfectly with face-framing fringe and long wavy hair.

The hit-maker gave fans a closer look at her outfit with an Instagram carousel, chock-full of snaps from both her performance and backstage. We are here for all of it.

 

Credits

Styling: @dunsinwright
Assisted Tailoring: @violette
Hair: @strandsnmirrors
Photography: @deeds_art
Makeup: @lailacadne
Outfit: @brielle_officielle

