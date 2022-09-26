Style
Week in Style: If You’re Looking to Perfect that Effortlessly Chic Style, Temi Otedola Is Your Plug!
Hi #BellaStylistas! We are back to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with all the tools you’ll need to look good every day.
Today we are spotlighting Nigerian actor and blogger Temi Odetola. If you want to channel a style star and turn heads at every event this season with effortless chic outfits, then Temi is your plug.
The Man For The Job star comes through with striking looks that prove her innate ability to make sophisticated appearances that snag our attention every time.
For a week’s worth of stylish fits, we’ve rounded up some of the best photos from her curated Instagram page just for you. From flattering looks to captivating appearances, keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.
Monday
You’re sure to have a great start in the week when you show up in a chic neutral dress like the one Temi is rocking here.
Tuesday
A stunning black dress will have you commanding all the attention in every room.
Wednesday
Wednesdays are boring without a touch of pink. Don’t you agree?
Thursday
This vibrant dress will have you turning heads at every event you grace.
Friday
This dress featuring dainty accessories is the perfect recipe for a flawless date night look.
Saturday
For a stylish night out on the weekend, opt for a gorgeous little black dress. We are always taking style cues from Temi.
Sunday
This breathtaking white dress is a showstopper! And you are bound to land the best-dressed list at every event/red carpet appearance you make.
