Infinix announces the Launch of its New Zero Ultra smartphone & the XBOY Explorer animated NFT Collection

Published

4 hours ago

 on


Global smartphone company, Infinix announced that it will launch its all-new flagship smartphone ZERO ULTRA, employing cutting-edge 180W Thunder Charge innovation, on Oct. 5, 2022. Infinix will also launch the space-themed, limited-edition XBOY EXPLORER animated NFT collection on the same date. Infinix fans can participate in the NFT lottery by purchasing a device or via Infinix global official website.

“It’s a big month coming up for Infinix, as we prepare for the launches of ZERO ULTRA and the NFT collection, both innovative in their own ways. We will use the launch as an opportunity to celebrate advancements in product development as well as humanity’s innate spirit of scientific exploration, delivering advanced technologies and unique digital experiences for today’s youth in worldwide.” said Skye Chen, Head of Global Public Relation at Infinix Mobility.

The XBOY EXPLORER NFT collection celebrates humanity’s scientific and exploratory spirit, as reflected in the collection’s space theme. The collection features five characters, each linking to a planet in our solar system as well as an advanced tech feature for example the cutting-edge 180W Thunder Charge technology and its impressive 3D Curved 120Hz AMOLED display.

From today onward, fans can log into the Infinix Global official website for advance access to the prize draw. Users can repost and share the event information to participate, with lucky winners getting their hands on an NFT in advance of the main lottery. Meanwhile, users can stay tuned for sales information for the upcoming Infinix ZERO ULTRA. Buying the flagship smartphone allows users to participate in the prize draw, via a lottery card in the device packaging. A lucky 2% of entrants will win a super rare NFT.

The XBOY EXPLORER collection celebrates the cool tech elements at the heart of the Infinix brand, reinterpreting the emerging metaverse in new and exciting ways for the brand’s fans. As Infinix’s first space-themed NFTs launches within the metaverse, this collection aims to create new and lasting connections with young people around the world, as brand engagement today is being achieved in new exciting ways, in entirely new environments.

Media Contacts:

Infinix Global PR

[email protected]

Sponsored Content

