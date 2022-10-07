Check out itel’s Stylish S18 Series; Made for Vlogging

itel has launched the itel S18 series, its latest S series flagship smartphone, in the Nigerian market. The itel S18 series is coming in hot on the heels of the success gained by 2021’s itel S17. This latest series, made up of the itel S18 and itel S18 Pro, is itel’s response to the changing market and users who want to experience better and more interesting photography features.

With its slogan, Made for Selfie Vlog, the itel S18 series has been designed for ultra-short video entertainment and comes with 7 gigabytes of RAM, a large storage, full HD display, and more features for users who love short videos.

Made For Selfie Vlog

Short videos are all the rage now, and the itel S18 series comes equipped with a 32MP selfie camera for ultra-clear videos. The camera’s ultra-high-definition pixels have been paired with video beauty mode to give users the perfect version of themselves when captured. It is easy to shoot natural and detailed videos with the itel S18 series.

While selfies at night often come out dark and unappealing, the itel S18 series is inbuilt with super night mode and a separate front flashlight. These features complement the lack of light and brighten your beauty at night for the world to appreciate. The itel S18 series has fancy video functions and built-in templates for users. You can capture the happiest moments of your life with the 15-seconds short video function. This feature gives users more vivid and clearer videos than normal videos. With 12 different musical backgrounds and screen effects, 3D augmented reality (AR) stickers, pic film, and a one-click sharing option for faster video uploads on your favorite social media platforms, the itel S18 series is a smartphone made for vlogs.

A Bigger Memory and Storage for Fun Videos

itel did not scrimp on the itel S18 series’ features. The itel S18 Pro comes with 4GB RAM that can be extended to 7GB viaMemory Fusion. Memory Fusion lets users convert 3GB of extra storage to RAM.

There is also 64GB of storage which is more than enough to save your favorite photos and short videos. Multitasking is greatly enhanced by 43%, more apps can be installed, and there is no lag or flashing when users run multiple apps. With a 5000mAh powerful battery and 4G network, the itel S18 series is recommended for people who love short videos.

Get A Stylish Smartphone with the itel S18 Series

Richer and brighter display? Check. The itel S18 series’ 6.6’-inch large screen size with 1080*2408 resolution is the perfect combination of an open visual experience and elegant appearance. With the 1080*2408 resolution, users get ultra-high-definition quality for their videos and photos.

The itel S18 Pro is super slim with a Crystal Starry Design. There is a large lens design that does not just look stylish and elegant but captures more light sources to make your photos and videos clear and brighter. There are 3D composite panels on the itel S18 Pro which makes the smartphone look crystal clear and comfortable to hold. The side power button has been combined with the fingerprint sensor to make unlocking the smartphone more convenient.

The itel S18 is available in Mint Green, Digital Silver, and Midnight Black. The itel S18 Pro is available in Liquid Silver and Starry Black. These devices can now be purchased in itel authorized retail stores nationwide or on Jumia or X-Park online stores.

