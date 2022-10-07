Drinks.ng welcomes Mr Macaroni as Brand Ambassador + Relaunches a Pre-Drinks Platform in Lagos

Connect with us

Drinks.ng is proud to announce Adebowale David Ibrahim Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni as its Brand Ambassador. Mr Macaroni, who has built his career as one of Nigeria’s most famous, vibrant and dynamic voices, will collaborate with Nigeria’s biggest beverage and Ecommerce store in a one year mutually beneficial partnership. Drinks.ng also relaunches its pre-drinks platform, ‘Meet Me At The Liquor Store’, the biggest of its kind in Lagos. 

Adebowale Adebayo a.k.a Mr Macaroni expressed his excitement at the collaboration:

I am very excited to begin this journey with a brand that has shown true resilience and growth over the years. It is a privilege to be associated with such a prestigious platform. Drinks.ng and Mr Macaroni are doing well”. 


Speaking on the collaboration, Founder/ CEO Drinks.ng, Lanre Akinlagun said:

We are happy to have Mr Macaroni on board. His work ethic, dedication and passion towards growth are major characteristics that resonate with the brand. He has distinguished himself as a force to be reckoned with and we at Drinks.ng are proud to be associated with him. We are also very excited to announce the relaunch of the biggest weekly pre-drinks platform in Lagos – Meet Me At The Liquor Store” 

Starting today, Friday October 7th, and every Friday subsequently, Drinks.ng will host ‘Meet Me At The Liquor Store’ at its flagship location, 307 Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos. Meet Me At the Liquor Store is the leading pre-drinks platform, where customers are hosted to an evening of chill vibes and games with drinks sold at pump prices – it doesn’t get any better than that.

Founded in 2013, Drinks.ng has expanded to become a prominent player in Nigeria’s beverage and e-commerce industries, with significant patronage in both the retail and wholesale markets, exceeding competitors with its state-of-the-art flagship store in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos. With a revenue of over Eight Billion Naira in 2021, the brand has over 40,000 customers nationwide and averages about 200 orders every day, including both B2B and B2C customers.

To find out more about Drinks.ng, www.drinks.ng

Follow on instagram @Drinks.ng to be a part of ‘Meet Me At The Liquor Store’.

