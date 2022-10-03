Jennifer & Ayodeji Met at a Baby Shower! Enjoy Their White Wedding Photos

We love how smoothly love can metamorphose – from one random moment or meeting to spending more time together and eventually deciding on forever! Today, we celebrate the beauty of love with lovebirds, Jennifer and Ayodeji.

The two met at a baby shower and soon became friends. Now, they’re going down the forever lane and we’re absolutely stoked for them. Jennifer and Ayodeji exchanged their vows in a beautiful white wedding ceremony with friends and family present to share in their joy and it was many shades of beautiful.

Jennifer was a truly stunning bride and Ayodeji came through dapper as well. Their wedding photos will absolutely make your day.

Enjoy Jennifer and Ayodeji’s wedding photos below.

How We Met

By the bride, Jennifer:

I met Ayodeji at a baby shower in the summer of 2019. It wasn’t your typical love at the first story, but a love that grew with great depth over time – the best kind. The lockdown period further strengthened our bond and we were pretty much inseparable.

In 2021, he rented out a cinema and on the screen, he had prepared a slideshow to propose in front of close friends and family. This day turned our short love story into a beautiful novel with many chapters of cherished moments and beautiful times.

I was joined by many of my friends and family from home in a stunning ceremony marrying my best friend across a two-day ceremony in Ikoyi and Victoria Island. I will never forget the amazing experience as it is a mark of the most blessed years to come!

Credits

Bride: @jenniiferade_

Photography: @thedavidmartinss

Hairstylist: @abbeymattheworks

Makeup: @tolabanks

Dress: @anncranberry

Bouquet: @bouquetonthego

Planner: @kikksevents