60 Years and I Still Do! See Robenia & John’s Heartwarming Vow Renewal
The word forever holds an even deeper meaning when we see lovebirds who have stayed through to that word and are still riding! Today, we’re all up in our feelings as we celebrate Robenia and John who have been riding for each other for 60 beautiful years!
60 years after “I do”, the lovebirds renewed their vows in the presence of family and friends. Reassuring each other of their undying love, Robenia and John said “I do” yet again. We’re absolutely thrilled by this level of love and commitment and we bet you’ll be too.
Enjoy their beautiful vow renewal photos below.
Love, sweet love!
Time to renew those vows…
Time to celebrate!
What better way to celebrate love than with cake!
That magical dance that speels forever…
Forever and always!
Credits
Photography: @shotbyadoosey
Planning & Coordination: @purpletwirlevents
Design & Decor: @philipmerevents
Videography: @prosvid.
Catering: @sunlodgehotel
Venue: @villateranga
MC: @georgebannerman
DJ: @di_selorm
Groom’s Outfit: @coverboygh_
Bride’s Outfit: @cyndoscollection
Guests Outfits: @sedinamhop
Fascinator: @hatboxco
Drinks: @abbeeschillbox
Cocktails: @wheelbarogh
Live Streaming: @aseyehtv