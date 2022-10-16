Connect with us

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

60 Years and I Still Do! See Robenia & John’s Heartwarming Vow Renewal

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

It’s 5 Beautiful Years of Love for Yomi Casual & Grace Makun

Features Relationships

BN Prose: Dusk After Dusk by Titilayo Olurin

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Gbemisola & Collins’ Yoruba-Edo Trad Will Have You All Pumped!

Features Relationships Sweet Spot

You've Got to Read Omilola Oshikoya's Letter to Her Husband, John Olugbenga Oshikoya, on his 50th Birthday

BN TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

3 Places Davido & Chioma Have Been Spotted Together Recently

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

A Perfect Proposal In Santorini – Enjoy Glory & Goke’s #BNBling Moment

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

M.I Abaga & Eniola Mafe share their Love Story as they cover TheWill Downtown Magazine

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

Sope & Kola’s Love Story Will Make You Smile! #ItSoKay2022

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

From the Friendzone to the Forever Zone! Toya & Cam’s Colourful Igbo Wedding Will Make Your Day

Relationships

60 Years and I Still Do! See Robenia & John’s Heartwarming Vow Renewal

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The word forever holds an even deeper meaning when we see lovebirds who have stayed through to that word and are still riding! Today, we’re all up in our feelings as we celebrate Robenia and John who have been riding for each other for 60 beautiful years!

60 years after “I do”, the lovebirds renewed their vows in the presence of family and friends. Reassuring each other of their undying love, Robenia and John said “I do” yet again. We’re absolutely thrilled by this level of love and commitment and we bet you’ll be too.

Enjoy their beautiful vow renewal photos below.

Love, sweet love!

Time to renew those vows…

Time to celebrate!

What better way to celebrate love than with cake!

That magical dance that speels forever…

Forever and always!

Credits

Photography@shotbyadoosey
Planning & Coordination@purpletwirlevents
Design & Decor@philipmerevents
Videography@prosvid.
Catering@sunlodgehotel
Venue@villateranga
MC@georgebannerman
DJ@di_selorm
Groom’s Outfit@coverboygh_
Bride’s Outfit@cyndoscollection
Guests Outfits@sedinamhop
Fascinator@hatboxco
Drinks@abbeeschillbox
Cocktails@wheelbarogh
Live Streaming@aseyehtv

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

Before You Chase that Bag, Have you Put in the Work?

We Should Pay Better Attention to Animal Cruelty in Nigeria

Here’s How We Can Help People Affected by Floods in Nigeria

Glory Abah: Why I Watched This Year’s Big Brother Naija Show

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Why Meditation is Super Important for All
css.php