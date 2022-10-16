60 Years and I Still Do! See Robenia & John’s Heartwarming Vow Renewal

The word forever holds an even deeper meaning when we see lovebirds who have stayed through to that word and are still riding! Today, we’re all up in our feelings as we celebrate Robenia and John who have been riding for each other for 60 beautiful years!

60 years after “I do”, the lovebirds renewed their vows in the presence of family and friends. Reassuring each other of their undying love, Robenia and John said “I do” yet again. We’re absolutely thrilled by this level of love and commitment and we bet you’ll be too.

Enjoy their beautiful vow renewal photos below.

Love, sweet love!

Time to renew those vows…

Time to celebrate!

What better way to celebrate love than with cake!

That magical dance that speels forever…

Forever and always!

Credits

Photography: @shotbyadoosey

Planning & Coordination: @purpletwirlevents

Design & Decor: @philipmerevents

Videography: @prosvid.

Catering: @sunlodgehotel

Venue: @villateranga

MC: @georgebannerman

DJ: @di_selorm

Groom’s Outfit: @coverboygh_

Bride’s Outfit: @cyndoscollection

Guests Outfits: @sedinamhop

Fascinator: @hatboxco

Drinks: @abbeeschillbox

Cocktails: @wheelbarogh

Live Streaming: @aseyehtv