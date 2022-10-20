From Tutor To Lover – It’s Time To #MeetTheWilsons22

Sometimes, true love comes knocking when you least expect it, and when it does, you are left with a choice to either give it a chance or not. Vanesia and Stanley said yes to love and we are glad they did.

These soulmates met during a transitioning point in their lives. While Vanesia was looking to take a professional course, she met Stanley who became her tutor. That was the beginning of a genuine friendship and sweet love.

Now, we’re set to have a Cameroon-Nigerian merger as Vanesia and Stanley are ready to do this love thing for life! Their vibrant pre-wedding photos in Santorini are sure to add colour to your day. We simply can’t get enough of the brightness and beauty.

Enjoy their beautiful pre-wedding photos and love story below.

Their love story as shared by Vanesia:

I was graduating from grad school and decided to take a 3 months hands-on cybersecurity course. I was trying to polish up my cybersecurity skills and he happened to be the teacher lol. That’s how we met.

We found love at the most unexpected time in our lives. We were both not looking for love at that moment. He was a focused man, spending day and night on his computer, either working or building his future. I, on the other hand, was at the worst moment in my life. I was broken in every way and was just looking for a good job.

For more than a year, he was just a very good friend, helping me put my life together without wanting anything from me. He was like an Angel sent to help me heal and get my life together. He is my blessing!

Credits

Bride-to-be: @vanesia_kem

Groom-to-be: @swilsb

Photography: @santorinidress

Hair: @kalyglamm

Makeup: @vanesia_kem