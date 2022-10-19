Connect with us

Inspired

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 420

Published

1 hour ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

Here are a few styles we love.

@beautybybemii
Dress @xtrabrideslagos

@gbemiyosoye
Dress @xtrabrideslagos
Makeup @glittersandglossstudio
Photography @tolu_emmy

@_its.somiii

Dress @qata_empire

@flightswithlads

Bella: @fegor__
MUA: @debztouch
Gele: @juliagele_
Photography: @irvingpictures

@anire_o

@tomike_a

@moheeeeen

@daisystylehouse

@berlamundi
Dress @yartelgh

@the_real_chi
Dress: @tubortw
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Hair: @raphealmaria
Photo: @glo_ernest

@ohemaa_roa
Photography @nana_gaza

Dress @scissoredbyesse

@iniedo
Styled by @queenuche__
Outfit by @khavhia_woman
Photographed by @xclusive_shots

@berlamundi
Designer @yartelgh
Makeup @facevillebeauty
Photographer @ansahkenphotography

@tokemakinwa
Outfit @zhena_woman

 

Kids!

Photography @m12photography

Photography @tolu_emmy

