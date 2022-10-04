Promotions
Vava Furniture is offering a Whopping 60% Off their Products in its Independence Week Sales
In celebration of Nigeria’s 62nd independence day, VAVA Furniture is having a 60% discount sale on all furniture items. Purchase any of your favorite items now at a giveaway price, visit a VAVA Furniture store close to you, all in or visit their website to enjoy this discount.
LOCATION
– Lagos (Lekki, Ajah, Ikeja, Festac, VI- Adeola Odeku, VI- Karimu Kotun)
– Portharcourt City, (Stadium Road ,Transamady)
– Ibadan (Ring Road ,Palms Mall)
– Abuja and Kano (Murtala Mohammed Road, Khadeja Road)
Contact us for more information or visit our website to make a purchase.
DURATION
October 3rd – 10th, 2022
Contact them on +2348098777666
FOLLOW THEM on:
Instagram: @vava_furnitures
Twitter: @vavafurniture
Facebook: VAVA Furniture
Tiktok: VAVA Furniture
Website: www.vavafurniture.com
