Check Out the itel P38 Smartphone Campaign themed ‘Share Love’

Published

1 hour ago

 on

itel, a global leading smart life brand committed to providing affordable and good quality consumer electronic products boasting excellent user experience, cooperating with Sunbird, a marketing resource integrated service platform, is running a campaign for itel fans to enjoy and test itel P38 smartphone during 28th – 29th Sept.

This “share love” campaign is offering a diversity of gifts including itel smartphones P38, earbuds T1 Neo and Powerbank Star200, which is designed to creatively gather users testing itel family products on Sunnbird platform.

Users can get the code by completing the specified tasks according to the rules of the campaign page. We encourage everyone to follow Sunnbird official FB page @Sunnbird, and leave comments that can help increase the odds. The campaign will last for 3 days, results will be announced every day on the campaign page.

Regarding this campaign as a great opportunity for users to experience itel family products and have a fresh impression of Sunnbird platform, we strongly call on all friends to participate, sharing love and joy together with itel and Sunnbird!

To get more details of experiencing your itel P38 smartphone, please click here

About itel

Established over 10 years, itel is a reliable smart life brand for everyone. Adopting “Enjoy Better Life” as its brand philosophy, itel’s mission is to provide budget-friendly consumer electronic products and lifestyle products to everyone. It democratises technology by giving entry to technology and connectedness to consumers without prior access to it. After more than 10 years of development, itel has expanded its presence in more than 50 emerging markets globally. itel has a product portfolio of smartphones, TV, accessories, electrics, home appliances, laptops and lifestyle products. In 2022, it ranked No.1 Global Smartphone brand under $100 and No.1 feature phone brand according to IDC Worldwide Mobile Phone Tracker, 1Q,2022. For more information, please visit here

Sponsored Content

 

 

