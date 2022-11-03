Be Transformed with The Catalyst: The Major Reasons You Procrastinate

If you find yourself avoiding a task, doing more pleasurable things in place of less pleasurable ones, carrying out less urgent tasks instead of more urgent ones, or putting off impending tasks to a later time, then you are procrastinating.

Procrastination is dangerous; many times, it renders you helpless, gives room to anxiety and fear, and makes you delay a task until the last minute. Let’s identify the major symptoms of procrastination.

Complacency

Complacency comes from a very strong sense of pride and overconfidence; a belief that you are on top of the situation hence you don’t have to deal with it right now. This happens when you think a task is very simple and you can do it any time you want because it won’t require much effort and time to complete it. Sometimes, it might be a task you’ve previously executed and you think you could easily pull through.

Here’s the best way to deal with complacency: remember that not all situations are the same; get innovative, if the first task was too easy to pull off, this is your chance to challenge and stretch yourself more. Look for a more innovative or unique approach. See your tasks from a different lens.

Also, visualise and imagine a great reward and/or opportunity in the future based on the timely completion of this task. It could be you beating your own record or buying yourself something nice after its completion.

Do it, get the task done, focus on completion rather than excuses and this will naturally create a growth mindset.

Avoiding discomfort

Trying to avoid discomfort may be associated with the unpleasantness of the activity itself, especially when compared with other more fun and enjoyable tasks. This happens when you think a task is boring, energy-draining, and won’t be enjoyable.

What do you do in situations like this? Break the task up into smaller chunks and work on them one at a time. Build up your momentum. Start with the smallest tasks, and then reward yourself each step of the way for doing a supposedly boring task.

Ensure that every day, you do something you’d have otherwise pushed to the next day. Leave your comfort zone and do something challenging. If you find yourself saying “I’ll do it later or tomorrow” that’s your cue to get up and do it immediately.