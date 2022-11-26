Connect with us

Take a Fun Walk Through Our Amazing Features on #BellaNaija Weddings

Published

13 hours ago

 on

Hey Guy! We are entering this weekend in high spirits and we are certainly not leaving you behind. We had such a blast at the BellaNaija Weddings zone all week and we are certainly not over it yet.

It has been a deluge of weddings, amazing love stories, pre-wedding shoots, inspos and thrilling wedding videos. If you missed any of it, then you are certainly in for a blast because we have compiled all of the juicy details for you! You can click on the title links for more on each story.

iCheers to a fabulous weekend!

Renny & Dayo’s Trad Was a Sweet Blend Of Love, Style and Culture!

Dayo was Convinced About Renny From The First Date – Enjoy Their White Wedding Photos

Winnie & Osaze Bonded During Quarantine – Now They’re On To Happy Ever After!

It is Sweetness Overdose With Ify & Yele’s Pre-Wedding Photos

Falling in Love Was Super Easy For Ifeoluwa & Abiodun – Enjoy Their Pre-Wedding Photos & Love Story

 

Church Elders Set Udochukwu & Henry Up For Love! Now, Let’s Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Photos

Mojoyin & Debo Thought They Had Nothing In Common But Love Had Other Plans

Your Go-To Beauty Look for a Charming Bridal Slay

Be That Ravishing Bride on Your Trad With This Red Beauty Look!

Shine all Through Your Yoruba Trad With This Chic Beauty Look

This Bride Made a Statement in Her Wedding Dress – Enjoy The Video

This Groom’s Reaction To His Bride Is So Beautiful To Watch!

You Will Catch Yourself Blushing at Peggy & Frederick Leonard’s Sweet Wedding Video!

These Groomsmen Brought the Heat To Their Best Guy’s Wedding & it Screams Luxury!

You’ve Got To Watch This Hilarious Wedding Reception Game

