9 Going-Out Outfits to Inspire You This Holiday Season- You’re Welcome

Published

6 hours ago

 on

It’s almost that time of the year! You are finally getting together with close friends and family, enjoying great meals, and dressing up in festive holiday apparel. With so many activities, such as date night dinners, nights out with friends and bottomless brunches, piecing together multiple going–out outfits for the season can get exhausting fast.

Because of this, we at BNS HQ have put together some on-point holiday party outfit ideas. From chic sets and prints to gorgeous dresses that brighten up the room, these outfits will most definitely inspire your holiday looks.

Chic blazer

Blazers leave you looking great, chic and powerful while seeming like it’s effortless. You can never go wrong in styling your blazer differently, from sticking to an all-black ensemble to a combination of vintage or denim apparel. It is perfect for an evening out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Debbie Beeko 🇬🇭 (@debbs_bjuku)

A pop of colour 

You can never go wrong with a pop of colour, from your bags and shoes to even your hair. If you love a mix of simple yet classy looks with a pop of colour, this is for you.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SOPE FETUGA (@thestylishsope)

Say yes to a blazer dress

The blazer dress is a classic day-to-night outfit, perfect for the workplace, a date night, or a dinner with friends. Some come with belts or synched at the waist. The choice is yours.

Denim never goes out of style 

Denim is one fashion staple that is perfect for all seasons. Whether they’re high-waisted skinnies or the relaxed boyfriend variety, you can style them with other festive clothes and accessories, and you’ll be plenty dressed up for the festivities.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

Wear wide-leg pants  

Distinguishable by their A-line leg silhouette, when it comes to styling wide-leg pants, you can opt for oversized t-shirts, blazers or well-tailored tops paired with sporty sneakers or heels. It’s one ’90s classic for all fashionistas that love to feel free and comfortable while looking effortlessly chic.

Opt for African attires

Ankara tops will always be a fave, especially for parties. With this, you are ready to serve head-turning looks this season.

Add leather skirts for texture  

This year, pay special attention to the bottom half of your holiday attire if you prefer keeping things simple but still wanting to stand out. A white blouse, prints or a chic black turtleneck will look great with a pair of leather skirts or pants.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JariatuDanita (@jariatudanita)

Feel fancy in a little black dress 

This is a go-to outfit, especially on days when you are not sure of what to wear. It is perfect for a date and nights out with friends.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Have a printastic holiday 

If you have a pair of checkered pants stashed away in your wardrobe, put them over a white shirt or turtleneck for a preppy look that is ideal for a sophisticated cocktail party.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

