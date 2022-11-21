10 Unmissable Beauty Moments That Put Miss Universe Ghana 2022 on Our Crush List

For many women, going completely bald can be liberating. No need to worry about bad hair days, bed head, using too much (or too little) styling product— you get the picture.

Cue Engracia Afua K. Mofuman, Miss Universe Ghana 2022. We love the bald look on her, and her Instagram page is now our source of beauty inspiration. Why not? Bald heads are fierce, super stylish, have tons of character, and are considerably low-maintenance, making them a favourite among beauty enthusiasts and fashion insiders.

If you are reading this and you are considering shaving your head. Congratulations, and welcome to the club! Keep scrolling for unmissable beauty moments from this queen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Engracia Afua K. Mofuman (@_engraxiia_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Engracia Afua K. Mofuman (@_engraxiia_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Engracia Afua K. Mofuman (@_engraxiia_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Engracia Afua K. Mofuman (@_engraxiia_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Engracia Afua K. Mofuman (@_engraxiia_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Engracia Afua K. Mofuman (@_engraxiia_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Engracia Afua K. Mofuman (@_engraxiia_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Engracia Afua K. Mofuman (@_engraxiia_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Engracia Afua K. Mofuman (@_engraxiia_)