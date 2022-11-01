Congratulations! Rainbow College Records Excellence in the 2022 WASSCE

Preparation meeting opportunity is the recipe for success. Much is to be considered when it comes to breaking ground and setting the pace. Dedication, hard work, and efficiency amongst others are key players in shaping and building a future that is bright and promising.

Rainbow College has again recorded another round of success from its students in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE with 99% A1-C6 grades across all subjects. This speaks well to the guidance and determination of the teachers as well as the commitment of the students to uphold the standards of high achievement and excellence that is expected at Rainbow College.

Building on last year’s results, this achievement reflects consistency and dedication to the growth of every student. Rainbow College students, through the aid of their talented teachers, curriculum, co/extra-curricular activities, and post-school advisory, have received scholarships to study at some of the most prestigious universities in the world. This achievement comes on the heels of the school being the recipient of several awards and recognitions, all stemming from the school’s academic achievements, and accomplishments of the Alumni, and the leadership of the managerial board.

Established over twenty-five years ago, Rainbow College, an offshoot of Pampers Private School, continues to hold the reins as one of the major players in the Nigerian education system, ranking as the 4th best secondary school in Nigeria according to Edusko’s 2021 rankings. The school operates a multi curricular education system that incorporates both Cambridge and Nigerian external examinations as well as participation in extra/co-curricular activities such as coding, swimming, and chess to boost creative and critical thinking.

Speaking on the success of the 2022 WASSCE results, the Director of Studies for Rainbow College, Dr. Olayinka Oduwole, expresses profound pride in the achievements of the students:

“This result shows that Rainbow College is one of the best secondary schools in West Africa. The standards of achievement here at Rainbow are very high. Year after year, our students continue to do us proud with excellent results. They have shown that dedication and commitment cannot be overemphasized. They challenge us to be better versions of ourselves, growing alongside them and we are honored to be a part of this growth. We are challenged to do more and continue to raise the bar for incredible student outcomes. For the 2022/23 assessment cycle, we are targeting 100% distinction passes in WAEC, we are already putting the shift in to accomplish our target. Congratulations to our teachers and students on an outstanding performance. Here’s to setting the pace and bringing out the best of every child in Rainbow College.”

Rainbow College operates both day and boarding schools in Surulere, Lagos, and Maba, Ogun

state respectively with priority placed on the moral, physical and mental development of every child.

