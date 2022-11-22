TechCabal Launches TV Show on Africa’s Tech Future – “The Next Wave” | Watch Episode 1

TechCabal, in partnership with CNBC Africa, has launched a new television segment on Africa’s tech future, tagged “The Next Wave.”

This show will explore and dissect the potential of Africa’s tech ecosystem, the business and impact of technology across Africa, how big tech and the fastest-growing startups are changing the continent, and decipher who the key players are and what’s driving their growth.

It will feature some of Africa’s most influential tech experts, including Juliet Anammah, Chairwoman of Jumia Nigeria and Group Chief Sustainability Officer; Victor Basta, Co-Head at Magister Advisors; Angela Wamola, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, GSMA; and Lizanne D’Souza, VP of Products at Flutterwave. They will discuss a range of critical topics, cutting across cryptocurrency, infrastructure, smart cities, 5G in Africa, talent, super apps, and more.

“The Next Wave” is produced by TechCabal in collaboration with African fintech giant Flutterwave and will be hosted by two tech industry experts: TechCabal’s Managing Editor, Koromone Koroye, and Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO of Big Cabal Media.

Speaking about the launch of the show, Tomiwa said, “The Next Wave brings the story of Africa’s tech industry to new audiences. Africa has grown significantly in the past few years to become a major tech and business hub, and we are delighted to have another opportunity to tell the continent’s stories to the world through insightful, thought-provoking discussions with the people at the centre of its growth.”

The 30-minute show will be broadcast weekly, and new episodes will air on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. (WAT) on CNBC Africa (DStv Channel 410).

Visit TechCabal’s YouTube channel and subscribe so you won’t miss the new episodes.

Watch the first episode below:

This episode features Ovo Emorhokpor, founding partner at Beta Ventures; Elizabeth Rossiello, founder & CEO of AZA Finance; Lizanne D’Souza, VP of products at Flutterwave; and Ricardo Schaefer, partner at Target Global. The conversation explored the world of African fintech, looking at how much progress the industry has made, what challenges and opportunities lie in the market, and what the future looks like for current and future players.