Connect with us

Scoop

“I invented Detty December. It's not even controversial. It's just fact” - Mr Eazi

Movies & TV Scoop

Here's What We Know About the Coming Nigerian Vampire TV Series & Comic "Naija Vamp"

Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Omowunmi Dada Is Engaged 💍

Scoop Sweet Spot

The Stars Celebrated Christmas 2022 With These Sweet & Stylish Holiday Photos

Movies & TV Scoop

Gasali Adeyemo on Designing the Batik Fabrics in "The Woman King"

Scoop Sweet Spot

Lupita Nyong'o Goes IG Official with Boyfriend Selema Masekela

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Genoveva Umeh, Tomi Ojo & Elma Mbadiwe Had So Much Fun Working on Netflix's "Far From Home"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Exclusive Interview with "Far From Home" Stars Gbubemi Ejeye, Bolanle Ninalowo & Mike Afolarin | Watch

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Vector is a Married Man💍

Beauty Scoop

Modaculture Magazine spotlights four creatives in the Nigerian beauty industry in its October–December 2022 issue

Scoop

“I invented Detty December. It’s not even controversial. It’s just fact” – Mr Eazi

Published

7 hours ago

 on

 

Arguably, the most used word towards the end of the year, especially in Nigerian and African pop culture, is “Detty December.” It basically the partying that occurs in the month of December, to celebrate the end of the year, and the beginning of a new one.

However, for a moment, have you ever thought where the term “Detty December” came from? Mr Eazi says he invented it.

In 2016, Mr Eazi released a track titled “Detty Yasef.” It was one of the songs that highlighted his move to Nigeria after building a fanbase in Ghana. When he was getting ready to headline a concert in Lagos, it was initially dubbed “The Happy Boy Concert,” but since it was in the month of December and he had just released Detty Yasef (ft. Falz), he decided to hashtag the concert “Detty December.” And since then, the term has been appropriated and used widely by Nigerians and Ghanaians. Most especially, it’s common amongst Nigerian IJGBs (I Just Got Back) – a term used to describe Nigerians in diaspora coming to spend the holiday in their home country.

In the second season of his podcast with his fiancee, Temi Otedola, “The How Far?” podcast, Mr Eazi revealed how he invented Detty December and how he got the term trademarked, making it officially his.

“I invented Detty December. It’s not even controversial. It’s just fact. In 2016, when I wanted to have a tour. I had called my tour The Happy Boy tour and then it was like in December, you dirty yourself, which means to enjoy and all. And I had that song Detty Yasef. Shootout to Falz. That was gonna be first my concert in Lagos, like headline concert. And I made a mil out of it. We did billboards everywhere and it was hashtagged Detty December, like dirty yourself, have fun, get drunk, chop life etcetera. So Detty December. But I think it has grown from that now to, it’s not personal. It’s just the mood for December. I will soon be sending my invoices to everybody that keeps using Detty December” Eazi said.

“You could have gotten it trademarked,” Temi said.

“I’ve gotten it trademarked”, Eazi responded.

“You have?”

“Yeah, I’ve gotten it trademarked.”

“So now you actually officially own the term detty December. Confirmed or denied?” Temi asked.

“I own the term Detty December but I might need to call my lawyer before we load this podcast to be sure again. But I’m sure in some countries, it’s trademarked already. That one I’m sure of.”

So, now you know who invented Detty December. It is just amazing how impactful culture can be. A trend that started in 2016 has become globally known.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: Have You Begun Summarising Your 2022?

Statues Also Breathe – an Artistic Representation of the Chibok Girls – is a Reminder of the Importance of Humanising Our Stories

#BNShareYourHustle: Gifting is made simple for you & your guests with My Wishlistng

Money Matters with Nimi: It is Time for your Annual Financial Check-up

#BN2022Epilogues: This Year Drained Eniola But She’s Ready to Bask in the Goodies of the Remaining Days
css.php