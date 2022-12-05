Connect with us

BN TV Living

Jordan Will Be On Your 2023 Travel List Once You Watch Alma Asinobi's New Vlog

BN TV Events Music

In Case You Missed It: Highlights from the 17th Edition of The Experience

BN TV

Watch: Rodney Umeh sits with Fisayo Fosudo to talk about how he went from making TikTok videos to becoming a millionaire

BN TV

Toke Makinwa travels down memory lane with Denrele Edun in this episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Music

New Video: Mavin Records - Won Da Mo

BN TV

TikTok Sensations Erkuah, Emma & Wesley team up in this episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Living

Yvonne Jegede & Mercy Johnson Okojie make Peri Peri Chicken and Coconut Milk Pasta in Episode 2 of "Mercy's Menu"

BN TV Movies & TV

The Duke & Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story in Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Netflix Releases Trailer For “Far From Home” | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Teaser for Adenike Adebayo's Romantic Drama "Ch3mistry" is Here | Watch

BN TV

Jordan Will Be On Your 2023 Travel List Once You Watch Alma Asinobi’s New Vlog

Published

16 mins ago

 on

Travel and lifestyle vlogger Alma Asinobi recently took a trip to Jordan, one of the most spectacular countries in the Middle East. This picturesque place is well known for its exquisite art, breathtaking scenery, and delectable cuisine. It is home to some of the oldest cities in the world.

In this new video, alma takes us on her adventure in Jordan as she visits the Dead Sea, Petra, Wadi Rum, & Amman. If you’re planning a trip to Jordan soon, get lost in the lifestyle and travel content creator’s adventure as you

Enjoy the full vlog below!

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Why You Should Invest in Properties Close to the Airport

Tola Oladiji: Never Resort to Plagiarism When Writing a Research Paper

Scared of Debit Alerts? Here’s How to Deal With the Fear of Spending Money 

No Money? No Problem! Here’s How to Have a Detty December the Sapa Way

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Sometimes, You Don’t Have to Be Strong
css.php