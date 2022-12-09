Connect with us

New Music: Mr Eazi feat. DJ Neptune, Shatta Wale, Medikal & Minz – See Something

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Mr Eazi returns with a new Amapiano single titled “See Something,” featuring DJ Neptune and Ghanaian sensations Shatta WaleMedikal, and Minz.

“See Something” was produced by Mr Eazi and DJ Tarico.

Listen:

Stream here.

