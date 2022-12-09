Music New Music: Mr Eazi feat. DJ Neptune, Shatta Wale, Medikal & Minz – See Something Published 3 hours ago on December 9, 2022 By BellaNaija.com Mr Eazi returns with a new Amapiano single titled “See Something,” featuring DJ Neptune and Ghanaian sensations Shatta Wale, Medikal, and Minz. “See Something” was produced by Mr Eazi and DJ Tarico. Listen: Stream here. Related Topics:DJ NeptuneDJ TàricoMedikalMinzMr EaziMusicShatta Wale Don't Miss Oxlade teams up with Camila Cabello for the remix of “Ku Lo Sa” | Listen BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like Oxlade teams up with Camila Cabello for the remix of “Ku Lo Sa” | Listen Burna Boy tells the story of pollution, flood & negligence in new documentary-style visuals for “Whiskey” Glenfiddich hosts ‘Where Next Live’ | An Evening of Storytelling With Nancy Isime, Mr. Eazi, and M.I