Congratulations! Regina Chukwu is Now a Landlady

4 hours ago

Nollywood actress and producer Regina Chukwu took to social media to share the inspiring news of her being a homeowner.

In a post on her Instagram page, the star actress posted photo of her and her two children posing in front of a huge new property. “GOD DID IT”, Regina began in a lengthy caption accompanying the photo. “My kids finally have a house they can call their OWN. I remember how we had to move back to my father’s house 3 yrs after I lost their father (cos I couldn’t pay the rent no more). It’s been 20 yrs now. I remember how we had to manage with my 5 biological siblings and 3 other adopted kids (of my parents) I remember how I had to sleep out side with my mosquito net just cos the house was too hot for me. I remember how my kids grew tru it all. I remember everything right now as all dem’ memories are rushing back as I typed this right now.”

Regina in her post said she decided to share her story online to encourage other widows like her. She then continued to give thanks to God and her family members.

See the full post below:

