One Conversation Was all It Took! Enjoy Tolulope & Brenon’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

It is another beautiful day to gush over the beauty of love! Today, we get to see the lovely couple, Tolulope and Brenon, who got hooked on love after their first conversation.

They met at a hangout and after getting a chance to talk, Brenon was certain about who he wanted to spend the rest of his life with. He found a way to get her number and the rest they say is history. Today, they are blessing us with their pre-wedding photos and we cannot get over how cute a couple they are. We are absolutely ecstatic about these two!

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below.



How we met

By the bride, Tolulope:

My cousin invited me to hang out with him and some other friends in November 2018. As we were talking and having fun, a young man walked in and was very happy and excited to see everyone, even though he had not met them before. He introduced himself to all of us and started a conversation with me.

It was a great conversation but later that night, he mistook me for someone else lol 🙃. That was where and how I met Brenon. We did not exchange numbers but he later got my number, because he apparently thought I was special. We started talking and we are here now! It was love at first sight for him. LOL!

On the 28th of December 2021, he decided to pop the Big question and of course, I said YES!! He planned with my aunty to surprise me and got my parents’ blessing to proceed. I am privileged to spend the rest of my life with such an amazing man who is my No 1 fan, supporter, protector, provider, best friend, prayer partner, gist partner, confidant and everything. Thank you for all the fun times we have had over the years and cheers to many years of laughter, joy and bliss together. Your bobolow 💕❤️



How we met

By the groom, Brenon

I was invited to Tolu’s cousin’s place in North Dallas, where I was delighted to meet this gorgeous lady who was later known to be Tolu. She had the biggest smile, the size of a cruise ship – cute, loving and beautiful. After introducing ourselves, we spoke about our goals in life as well as the world views and realized how identical we were I thought wow, I want this lady to be my wife.

As our conversation continued, I recognized her to be humble, genuine, intelligent, and enthusiastic to name a few. From that day, we have both been truly a blessing to each other. What an amazing relationship! This led to me propose last December. I pray that the years ahead will be blessed and God will be in the center of our lives.

Credits

Bride-to-be: @lamii_a

Groom-to-be: @brenonjoseph

Planner: @moamberevents

Makeup: @muadannyhoward

Groom’s traditional outfit: @samuelcray_

Bride’s traditional dress: @adohrables_signature

Black dress: @stitchesbylaura_

Photography: @bedgepictures | @alakijastudios