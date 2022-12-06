JMK is now a Barrister & Solicitor of The Supreme Court of Nigeria!



Congratulations to reality TV star Jumoke Adedoyin, aka JMK, who is also the latest lawyer in town.

Today, November 6, in Abuja, she was one of the new lawyers called to the Nigerian Bar. Recall that she missed her call to bar in 2021 so she could join the Big Brother Naija “Shine Ya Eye” housemates.

She posted pictures of herself wearing a black court robe and a suit to Instagram along with a caption announcing the news: