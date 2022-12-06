Scoop
JMK is now a Barrister & Solicitor of The Supreme Court of Nigeria!
Congratulations to reality TV star Jumoke Adedoyin, aka JMK, who is also the latest lawyer in town.
Today, November 6, in Abuja, she was one of the new lawyers called to the Nigerian Bar. Recall that she missed her call to bar in 2021 so she could join the Big Brother Naija “Shine Ya Eye” housemates.
She posted pictures of herself wearing a black court robe and a suit to Instagram along with a caption announcing the news:
OFFICIALLY A BARRISTER AND SOLICITOR OF THE SUPREME COURT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA
Z. J. ADEDOYIN ESQ.
LL.B (Hons), B.L (Hons)
Being called to the Bar has just proven to me that I can be anything; I can be JMK the reality tv star, JMK the CEO, and now JMK the BARRISTER! A multifaceted Esq, who sets her mind to anything and gets it done.
It has proven to me that I can’t be tied down by people’s timeline and everything happens within God’s perfect plan.
He perfected it as he always does and now I am certain I am only going to walk in the path he has created specially for me. I believe in myself, there are no limitations I have of myself in my mind, the possibilities of what I am and what I can be are endless.
Grateful for the endless love and support of my family through this journey.
From now on I am going to tell everyone “excuse me? ESQ speaking” and when you see me all I wanna hear is “THE LAWWW!”
#calltobar2022