Feel The Bliss Of Love In Uche & Stephen's White Wedding Video

Olaedo & Chubby Met on Instagram and are Now Set For the Aisle!

Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin) got the engagement of her dreams and it was perfect

Kie Kie’s Baby Is Here! Meet Nola

How Guests Turned Up for Rita Dominic & Fidelis Anosike's White Wedding | #ReelDeel2022

Rita Dominic is Serving Premium Gorgeousness | #ReelDeel22

Introducing the Latest Groom & Bride in Town... Fidelis & Rita Anosike ❤️💍

Soliat Bada Is a Mum!

Blessing & Stan Nze talk Love Language on New Vlog

Simone Biles Stuns In Engagement Photos With Fiancé Jonathan Owens

Published

7 hours ago

 on

What can be more exciting than seeing beautiful wedding moments? Watching two people choose to spend their lives together is something that should always be cherished. Uche Stephen found love in each other and have chosen to make it last forever.

They had a delightful wedding with their loved ones present to share in the joy of the beautiful love they found. Uche shone effortlessly in her crystal-laced dress and Stephen showed up as a stylish groom in his white tux. Every moment from the altar to the sweet walk in the garden and the reception party was exceptional. The switch up to the reception party created such a fun atmosphere and you will certainly not want this video to end.

Enjoy the video below.

Credits

Videography @thecabrand

 

