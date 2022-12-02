Feel The Bliss Of Love In Uche & Stephen’s White Wedding Video

What can be more exciting than seeing beautiful wedding moments? Watching two people choose to spend their lives together is something that should always be cherished. Uche & Stephen found love in each other and have chosen to make it last forever.

They had a delightful wedding with their loved ones present to share in the joy of the beautiful love they found. Uche shone effortlessly in her crystal-laced dress and Stephen showed up as a stylish groom in his white tux. Every moment from the altar to the sweet walk in the garden and the reception party was exceptional. The switch up to the reception party created such a fun atmosphere and you will certainly not want this video to end.

Enjoy the video below.

Credits

Videography @thecabrand