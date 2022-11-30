Olaedo & Chubby Met on Instagram and are Now Set For the Aisle!

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It is no news that a lot of people have found the love of their lives on social media. Olaedo and Chubby are not left out because these sweethearts met on  Instagram!

It was love at first sight for Chubby who saw the gorgeous Olaedo on his Instagram feed. He got into her DMs, and he was persistent to make her his 😅. Today, we can not but admire the love they have built as they feed our eyes with their sizzling pre-wedding photos. These two are in love and it’s pretty obvious. We can feel the heat in their photos and we are certainly here for it!

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:


How we met
By the bride, Olaedo

My DMs were always buzzing (as a fine girl nau😅) so I felt it was one of “those Abuja men” and their Wahala. After the first date, I judged him quite harshly and tried keeping him at arm’s length but this guy kept calling and calling until… I said yes!


How we met
By the groom, Chubby

I knew Olaedo was mine when I first said ‘Hi’ to her on Instagram. I was scrolling through my “Instagram explore” and saw her handle; I’ve been hooked ever since. Olaedo Jambaze (as my mum calls her) is a spec, my spec and more. She’s my big baby and I can’t wait to do forever with her. ❤️

Credits

Bride@the_olaedo
Groom@am_chubbykay
Photography@damanis_photography
Makeup & Hairstylist@cisca_beautystudio

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

