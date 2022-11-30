Olaedo & Chubby Met on Instagram and are Now Set For the Aisle!

It is no news that a lot of people have found the love of their lives on social media. Olaedo and Chubby are not left out because these sweethearts met on Instagram!

It was love at first sight for Chubby who saw the gorgeous Olaedo on his Instagram feed. He got into her DMs, and he was persistent to make her his 😅. Today, we can not but admire the love they have built as they feed our eyes with their sizzling pre-wedding photos. These two are in love and it’s pretty obvious. We can feel the heat in their photos and we are certainly here for it!

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:



How we met

By the bride, Olaedo

My DMs were always buzzing (as a fine girl nau😅) so I felt it was one of “those Abuja men” and their Wahala. After the first date, I judged him quite harshly and tried keeping him at arm’s length but this guy kept calling and calling until… I said yes!



How we met

By the groom, Chubby

I knew Olaedo was mine when I first said ‘Hi’ to her on Instagram. I was scrolling through my “Instagram explore” and saw her handle; I’ve been hooked ever since. Olaedo Jambaze (as my mum calls her) is a spec, my spec and more. She’s my big baby and I can’t wait to do forever with her. ❤️



Credits

Bride: @the_olaedo

Groom: @am_chubbykay

Photography: @damanis_photography

Makeup & Hairstylist: @cisca_beautystudio