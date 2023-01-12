Connect with us

The 'Gift of Goodness' Campaign from FreshYo brought Joy and many Goodies to the Winners

Published

3 hours ago

 on

There was a time when it seemed everyone held their breaths throughout the year, waiting for just one month, and this was the month of December.

Because it represented a time for people to come together no matter how far apart they were. Special meals were served throughout the year, Children were allowed to visit neighbours whose houses were off-limits before.

And as for the gifts, this is the understanding behind the new FreshYo jingle ‘Gift of Goodness’ as part of a mission to promote, share, and sustain goodwill between consumers and loved ones during the festive season. Featuring an upbeat tune, Fresh Yo’s jingle reinforces the brand’s commitment to sharing goodness and nutritional value with the world.

Following closely on the heels of the jingle was the ‘Gifts of Goodness’ campaign challenging everyday people to share ‘Gifts of Goodness’ with Family and Friends. Tagged as the #FreshYoGiftOfGoodness campaign, participants stood a chance to win N25,000 and cartons of FreshYo.

People were encouraged to share their pleasant moments with relatives and friends while emphasising the nutritional value of using Fresh Yo.

Entry requirements were quite straightforward as the participants were asked to download the jingle and make a video presenting FreshYo (1ltr pack or 650ml) to friends or family as a gift of goodness while vibing to the jingle. The entries were then uploaded online with the hashtag #FreshYoGiftOfGoodness and the brand was tagged via FreshYo’s social media platforms Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Three (3) winners were chosen weekly from the entries

The responses were positive, the campaign racked up impressive numbers. However, the numbers mean more than just numbers. They are a solid reminder that, no matter how rough things get, the goodness of people and the kindness of giving and sharing will always matter.

Sponsored Content

