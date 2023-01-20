New Music + Video: Kel-P – One More Night

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on


Afrobeats hitmaker and Nigerian producer, Kel-P has released the audio and visuals for first solo single titled, “One More Night.”

The producer and song writer turned musical artist has been nominated in different Grammy categories for his work with Angelique Kidjo, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Skip Marley. In 2021, he co-produced the Grammy award winning Best Global Music Album Mother Nature by Angélique Kidjo.

“One More Night” is a taste of things to expect from him in 2023.

Stream it here:

Watch official video here.

