Nigerian Disc Jockey, Spinall has teamed up with rapper, Olamide and fast rising singer Kemuel for a new single, “Bunda.”

The sensual tune is coming on the heels of Spinall’s promotion of his forthcoming 6th studio album “Top Boy.” The album is set to be released on February 17, 2023. Ozedikus and Kemuel co-produced “Bunda” with the iconic Nigerian disc jockey.

Listen to “Bunda” below: