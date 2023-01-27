Pheelz releases soulful single “Stand By You” off his forthcoming EP “Pheelz Good”



Ace Nigerian music producer and songwriter Pheelz has released his first single of the year titled Stand By You.

“Stand By You” is a sensual, melodious and evocative tune exposes the now familiar experience of Pheelz’s musical dexterity and his desire to take over your playlists.

The new single is off his highly anticipated upcoming EP titled Pheelz Good and due for release on February 10.

Stream here.

Listen below: