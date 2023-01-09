Bimbo Ademoye turns Bus Conductor in Episode 2 of “Sibe” | Watch

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Sibe in action

Bimbo Ademoye is out with the second and final episode of her hilarious miniseries “Sibe”. This episode is titled “The Bus Conductor” and stars Uzor Arukwe.

The web series is based on the travails, mischief and adventures of the eccentric and hilarious character, Sibe (played by Bimbo Ademoye).

In this episode, Sibe takes her hustle and eccentricity to the garage as she learns to be a bus conductor from Uncle Lakaku.

Watch below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

