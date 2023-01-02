Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the trailer for Tega Salubi's web series "Love & Gossip"

BN TV Sweet Spot

Tomike Adeoye is Expecting Baby Number 2! Watch This Super Cute Reveal

BN TV

Catch Mercedes Benson & Denola Grey on the Final Episode of #NdaniTGIFShow for the Year

BN TV Music

Minz Shares Visualizer for New Single “Wo Wo”

BN TV Movies & TV

Mercy Eke had a lot to get off her chest in this episode of #WithChude

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Bimbo Ademoye Shares First Episode of Her New Series “Sibe” | Watch

BN TV Living

Sisi Yemmie’s Homemade Cough Syrup Recipe is Perfect for the Harmattan Season

BN TV

Angel discusses Body Dysmorphia & Insecurities with Teefah and Mona on “Of Blood, Bone and Water”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Genoveva Umeh, Tomi Ojo & Elma Mbadiwe Had So Much Fun Working on Netflix's "Far From Home"

BN TV Movies & TV

BBNaija’s Phyna & Groovy team up in this episode of the “Ndani TGIF Show”

BN TV

Watch the trailer for Tega Salubi’s web series “Love & Gossip”

Published

30 mins ago

 on

Tega Salubi dropped the trailer to his upcoming web series, “Love & Gossip.”

The upcoming series, which follows the life of an ambitious young man named Alex, stars Samuel Erigha Williams, Ruby Akubueze, Tega Salubi, Kourtney George, and Chisom Ntumobe.

The synopsis of the series says, “After finally getting his big break with a top media company in Lagos, Alex finds himself at a crucial crossroads in his dream job. Faced with a series of hiccups, Alex will have to decide exactly where his loyalty lies—at work and in his romantic life—and what those decisions mean for his future at L&G.”

Love & Gossip” will premieres January 15, 2023 on YouTube at 6:00 PM (WAT).

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php