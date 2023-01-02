Watch the trailer for Tega Salubi’s web series “Love & Gossip”

Tega Salubi dropped the trailer to his upcoming web series, “Love & Gossip.”

The upcoming series, which follows the life of an ambitious young man named Alex, stars Samuel Erigha Williams, Ruby Akubueze, Tega Salubi, Kourtney George, and Chisom Ntumobe.

The synopsis of the series says, “After finally getting his big break with a top media company in Lagos, Alex finds himself at a crucial crossroads in his dream job. Faced with a series of hiccups, Alex will have to decide exactly where his loyalty lies—at work and in his romantic life—and what those decisions mean for his future at L&G.”

“Love & Gossip” will premieres January 15, 2023 on YouTube at 6:00 PM (WAT).

Watch the trailer below: