Connect with us

BN TV

Angela Okorie joins Episode 7 of The Honest Bunch Podcast | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

EXCLUSIVE: Ini Edo on Her Role in "Shanty Town," Women's Empowerment & Motherhood

BN TV Comedy

Aunty Flora visits Iya Barakat’s Teropi Secxxion | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Showdeck releases Episode 2 of “Girl Meets Boy” | Watch

BN TV

BBC Africa Eye’s Latest Investigation Exposes Sexual Abuse on Tea Farms in Kenya

BN TV

Zikoko Citizen premieres New Series "New Age Aspirants" | Watch Banky W in First Episode

BN TV Music

New Video: Patoranking - Abobi

BN TV Living

Kiki Foodies shares Her Recipe for Ofe Nsala | Watch

BN TV

Watch Part 2 of Pastor Shyngle and Stella Wigwe's Conversation with Koko Kalango on “Colours of Life”

BN TV Sweet Spot

Watch Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed Answer "14 Couple Questions"

BN TV

Angela Okorie joins Episode 7 of The Honest Bunch Podcast | Watch

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian podcast show The Honest Bunch Podcast is back with another episode featuring Nollywood actress Angela Okorie, Gift Amakhian and the usual suspects, Ezinne Ugorji, Nedu and Husband Material.

Episode 7 of season 3 of the much talked about podcast has the guests discussing the topic “Home Taught Lessons & Social Etiquettes.”

They talked about giving love to people, teaching children how to show love to people around them, kindness and compassion, the right ways to instill discipline in kids, contentment as the panacea to the greed we see in youths today and lots more.

Watch below.

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

css.php