Angela Okorie joins Episode 7 of The Honest Bunch Podcast | Watch

Nigerian podcast show The Honest Bunch Podcast is back with another episode featuring Nollywood actress Angela Okorie, Gift Amakhian and the usual suspects, Ezinne Ugorji, Nedu and Husband Material.

Episode 7 of season 3 of the much talked about podcast has the guests discussing the topic “Home Taught Lessons & Social Etiquettes.”

They talked about giving love to people, teaching children how to show love to people around them, kindness and compassion, the right ways to instill discipline in kids, contentment as the panacea to the greed we see in youths today and lots more.

Watch below.