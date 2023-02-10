Pheelz releases Sophomore EP “Pheelz Good” | Stream on BN

Nigerian music producer and singer/songwriter Pheelz has dropped his much anticipated EP “Pheelz Good.”

The EP includes smash hits like “Electricity” featuring Davido and “Finesse” featuring BNXN fka Buju.

2022 was an exciting year for Pheelz, who made the most of every opportunity that came his way and also with the success of his viral hit “Finesse.” “Pheelz Good” reasserts the singer’s desire to continue and build on that.

Stream here.