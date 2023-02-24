Rihanna to perform at the 2023 Oscars

Grammy award winning superstar, Rihanna is scheduled to perform “Lift Me Up”, the song she did with Tems, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson atthe Oscars.

The song, created for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack has also been nominated in the “Best Original Song.”

For Rihanna’s fans, it’s a moment to celebrate as it now seems like her scintillating Super Bowl halftime show performance will not be the last performance they will see from the Rihanna, who is expecting a second child with her partner, A$AP Rocky.

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will be broadcast on 12 March.