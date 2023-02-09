Connect with us

Movies & TV

Meet The Real Housewives of Nairobi!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch: Ini Edo & Chichi Nworah share their experiences on the set of “Shanty Town”

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBTitans: Ebubu & Tsastii Have Won the HOH Title for this Week

BN TV Movies & TV

10 Questions With… Sandra on Her Fave Moments in Biggie's House | #BNxBBTitans

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Ini Edo talks about Her Childhood, "Shanty Town" & Women's Empowerment on "Tea With Tay" | Watch

Movies & TV Nollywood

Ramsey Nouah Announces New Nollywood Project "Igbo Landing" in Collaboration With Play Network Studios

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Life Before #BBTitans: 5 Times Ebubu Appeared as a Model in Music Videos for Top Nigerian Artistes

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

You Need to See this Hilarious Episode of Bimbo Ademoye's "Teropi Secxxion" featuring Bisola Aiyeola & Falz 

Inspired Movies & TV Music

EGOT Status Confirmed! Viola Davis Wins GRAMMY for Narrating her Book “Finding Me”

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Here's Everyone Who Won The 2023 Grammys

Movies & TV

Meet The Real Housewives of Nairobi!

Published

8 mins ago

 on


The famous Real Housewives franchise is coming to the East African country of Kenya this February.

The new series (The Real Housewives of Nairobi) from the famed franchise debuts on Showmax in Africa on February 23, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

The Real Housewives of Nairobi will follow five interesting women as they navigate their lavish lifestyles, relationships and careers in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi. These women include Susan Kaittany, Vera Sidika, Sonal Maherali, Minne Kariuki, and Lisa Christoffersen.

Meet the Real Housewives of Nairobi

Susan Kaittany

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Susan Kaittany (@susankaittany)

Vera Sidika

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VERA SIDIKA (@queenveebosset)

Sonal Maherali

Minnie Kariuki

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minne Kariuki Njuguna (@minne_cayy)

Lisa Christoffersen

Denise Mwende, Showmax Content Specialist in East Africa said: “Each of the ladies has a strong personality and sure identity of themselves. They are hardworking, affluent, influential and unapologetic women who are not ashamed to live large and live well because they have earned it. They’re also a representation of the diverse communities we have in Kenya.”

Watch the trailer below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#BNCelebratingLove: Read Helen’s Sweet Love Story that Began on Facebook

BN Book Review: Unleash Your Superpowers by Foluso Gbadamosi | Review by The BookLady NG

Mfonobong Inyang: Nigerians Will Get it Right in the 2023 Elections

25 Years Ago, Oluwatoyin & Charles Abu Met in Church – Delve Into Their Ever After Journey

It’s Finally Here! Catch Up with Our Valentine’s Special Edition of the Ever After Series
css.php