Nigerian singer and songwriter, Wande Coal has dropped his first single of the year, “Kpe Paso,” featuring rapper and YBNL boss Olamide.

“Kpe Paso” is Wande Coal’s way of giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come as he is set to release his first album in seven years, “Legend or No Legend.” March 31 is the date set for his album release.

