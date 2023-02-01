TAKE NOTE! All the Dates for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour 2023

Beyoncé sent social media in a frenzy on Wednesday when she dropped a glitzy photo on her Instagram and a caption that simply said: “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023”.

She then updated her Instagram bio with a link to tour dates. The tour will begin in Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden, and 40 dates later, will end in Caesars Superdome, New Orleans Louisania.

The tour, which will be in support of her seventh solo album – Renaissance – will be her first global tour in 7 years. Beyoncé’s last solo tour was in 2016, for Lemonade, her sixth album.

Check out the dates and venues below: