Connect with us

Music Scoop

TAKE NOTE! All the Dates for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour 2023

Music

Senegal’s Samba Peuzzi teams up with Rema on "Mercedes”

Events Movies & TV Music

Wizkid, Trevor Noah, Olianna & Olivia top Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Nomination List

Music

New Music: Kukan - Spec & More

BN TV Music

Tekno talks about music, recovery & manifestations on Joey Akan’s "Afrobeats Intelligence" Podcast

BN TV Music

Burna Boy shares visuals for “Common Person”

BN TV Music

Asake Returns with New Single & Visuals | Stream "Yoga" on BN

Music

Adekunle Gold Writes An Inspiring Letter to His Fans on His Birthday

BN TV Music

Chike shares beautiful visuals for “On The Moon”

Music

Pheelz releases soulful single “Stand By You” off his forthcoming EP “Pheelz Good”

Music

TAKE NOTE! All the Dates for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour 2023

Published

3 mins ago

 on

Beyoncé sent social media in a frenzy on Wednesday when she dropped a glitzy photo on her Instagram and a caption that simply said: “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

She then updated her Instagram bio with a link to tour dates. The tour will begin in Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden, and 40 dates later, will end in Caesars Superdome, New Orleans Louisania.

The tour, which will be in support of her seventh solo album – Renaissance – will be her first global tour in 7 years. Beyoncé’s last solo tour was in 2016, for Lemonade, her sixth album.

Check out the dates and venues below:

 

 

 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Fostering Gender Equality in Politics and Governance

Help CFOSF Provide Healthcare for Widows & The Less Privileged Via DonateNG

Kolawole Ajayi: Peculiar Times Call for Careful Driving

Mfonobong Inyang: 2023 Elections Should Be about Strategic Interests, Not Identities

Write About Your Love Journey This Valentine & Win a Package from Hingees
css.php