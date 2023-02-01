Senegal’s Samba Peuzzi teams up with Rema on “Mercedes”

Senegalese singer and songwriter Samba Peuzzi has linked up with Nigerian superstar singer Rema for a bop titled “Mercedes.”

In his own words, “Mercedes is another eurythmic love anthem with an infectious hook that is complimented by Rema’s familiar tones and is set to be a firm favourite on playlists and dance floors across the diaspora and continent.”

Samba Peuzzi, also known as Boy Ghetto, has an EP in the works for 2023, and “Mercedes” is just a glimpse of what’s to come.

Stream here.

Watch Samba Peuzzi and Rema in the music video for ‘Mercedes’ below: