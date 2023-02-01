Connect with us

Senegal's Samba Peuzzi teams up with Rema on "Mercedes"

Wizkid, Trevor Noah, Olianna & Olivia top Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Nomination List

New Music: Kukan - Spec & More

Tekno talks about music, recovery & manifestations on Joey Akan’s "Afrobeats Intelligence" Podcast

Burna Boy shares visuals for “Common Person”

Asake Returns with New Single & Visuals | Stream "Yoga" on BN

Adekunle Gold Writes An Inspiring Letter to His Fans on His Birthday

Chike shares beautiful visuals for “On The Moon”

Pheelz releases soulful single “Stand By You” off his forthcoming EP “Pheelz Good”

New Music: Boy Spyce - Folake

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Senegalese singer and songwriter Samba Peuzzi has linked up with Nigerian superstar singer Rema for a bop titled “Mercedes.”

In his own words, “Mercedes is another eurythmic love anthem with an infectious hook that is complimented by Rema’s familiar tones and is set to be a firm favourite on playlists and dance floors across the diaspora and continent.”

Samba Peuzzi, also known as Boy Ghetto, has an EP in the works for 2023, and “Mercedes” is just a glimpse of what’s to come.

Stream here.

Watch Samba Peuzzi and Rema in the music video for ‘Mercedes’ below:

