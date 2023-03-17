Connect with us

Adekunle Gold Surprises Mom with a New House on Her 60th Birthday!

Published

1 min ago

 on

Nigerian Afropop star Adekunle Gold has gifted his mom, Folakemi Kosoko, a house for her 60th birthday celebration.

In the video shared by actress and content creator Kie Kie on her Instagram stories, Adekunle Gold, who recently signed with the American multinational music label Def Jam Recordings, is seen handing over the documents to his mom, who looks stunned at the surprise. She captioned the post, “AG bought his mum a gaddemmmmm house!”

The family then gathers around to celebrate the occasion, with Adekunle Gold’s wife and fellow musician, Simi, also present at the event.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tio Tequila (@adekunlegold)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simi (@symplysimi)

