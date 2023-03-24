Celebrate Easter with an Evening of Beautiful Music: The Afri-Classical Concert is Back!

The AfriClassical Concert by The Vesta Orchestra returns for Easter.

This edition has a stellar musical lineup featuring Piano Concertos composed by Seun Owoaje, a renowned composer, and Soprano duets performed by Doris Osuagwu and Vera Onah.

The concert will feature African and Classical works by Gabriel Adedeji, Samuel Akpabot and others.

Date: Saturday, April 8th, 2023

Time: 6 pm – 8 pm Prompt

Venue: Ikoyi (address on ticket)

Dress Code: Semi-formal/Smart

Tickets: NGN30,000 Adult, NGN20,000 Children

For payment and venue details, kindly contact; 08021034889 or 08058696010

