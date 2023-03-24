Celebrating in Style! Golden Ladies(UK) Honour Rose Peter Graham with Birthday Bash

It was a night of pure fun and nostalgia as the Golden Ladies of the UK hosted an old-school-themed birthday bash for beloved TV personality and talk show host, Rose Peter Graham, complete with colourful decorations, retro music, and plenty of laughter.

Rose was overwhelmed with joy as she was elated by being so honoured at what turned out to be a well-attended fun-filled party.



The celebrant and host of ‘RoseOnAllSides’ had told close friends that she wasn’t planning to have an elaborate party, as all she wanted this year, was a low-key birthday celebration.

But she was surprised by the entire arrangement by her friends and associates, especially Princess Dandison, the President of Golden Ladies UK, who saw the success of the event.



I wasn’t expecting this, but I am most honoured that my friends came out to celebrate me, They gave me a fantastic birthday bash that I will never forget in a long time Wow I am deeply honoured You are all so amazing She said.

The Theme of the Party was Old School, A yearly Event organised by the Golden Ladies to mark Valentine’s in a special way.

The excited Rose in appreciation said further:

A very big thank you to the Golden Ladies UK and their President, Princess Di Great, alias Cubana Lady, who honoured me, especially at their Old School Valentine’s Night Out Party! I love it! I am overwhelmed

Also present at the party were some leaders of the Nigerian Community in the UK, which include;

The President of the Igbo Ambassadors UK, Ugochukwu Morah

And members, Anthony Ajudua,

Councillor Caroline Kanu of Lewisham Borough,

Publisher Charming Magazine, Maureen Layokun,

Dr Nkechi Jefia Okezuruonye, Founder/President Elite Golden Ladies UK,

Ayan the First- Mr Culture, Top UK Broadcaster Priscilla Nwikpo,

Nigerian Community Leaders, Friends and Colleagues

According to Rose, she woke up the following morning with a big smile on her face.

