Watch Asake’s Peerless Performance of "Yoga" & "Organise" on "The Tonight Show"

#BNxBBTitans: Yemi Cregx Reflects on His Time in the House in this episode of "10 Questions With..."

Watch the Latest Episode of "10 Questions With..." featuring BBTitans Star Olivia

Life Before #BBTitans: Meet Ipeleng, the Skincare Aficionado

Denrele Opens Up On His “far from smooth” Story on “Tea With Tay”

How To Make Party-Style Yam Pottage With Pepper Sauce, by Dolapo Grey | Watch

#BBTitans: Yaya talks about Her Time in the House on #10QuestionsWith...

Leonel Emeka Orji Shares the "Mysterious Dreams" that Led Him To Christ on “Colours Of Life” | Watch

Sisi Yemmie’s Guide To Making Perfectly Grilled Fish | Watch

Dolapo Grey Shares Unique Way To Fry Potatoes | Watch

10 seconds ago

Fresh from the trademark release of a teaser of his upcoming song, Afrobeats superstar Asake AKA Mr. Money took his immaculate sound to The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

The YBNL hit maker powered through an amazing medley of his latest release “Yoga” and “Organise”, another hit from his charts topping “Mr. Money With The Vibe” album released in 2022.

Backed up by the scintillating performances of  music band, The Compozers and a dreamy looking stage, Asake delivered a world class performance.

Watch below:

