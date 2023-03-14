Watch Asake’s Peerless Performance of “Yoga” & “Organise” on “The Tonight Show”

Fresh from the trademark release of a teaser of his upcoming song, Afrobeats superstar Asake AKA Mr. Money took his immaculate sound to The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

The YBNL hit maker powered through an amazing medley of his latest release “Yoga” and “Organise”, another hit from his charts topping “Mr. Money With The Vibe” album released in 2022.

Backed up by the scintillating performances of music band, The Compozers and a dreamy looking stage, Asake delivered a world class performance.

Watch below: