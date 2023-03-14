Connect with us

Music

"This dress says 'yes, yes, I am here'" - Tems Tells Harper’s Bazaar Of Her Debut #Oscars Look

BN TV Music

Watch Asake’s Peerless Performance of "Yoga" & "Organise" on "The Tonight Show"

Music

YKB Drops “bo card (things i need)” Visualizer | Watch

Movies & TV Music

Watch Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" Performance at the Oscars

Music News Promotions

Meet the Board Members of Women In Music Nigeria and Their Vision for Equity in the Music Industry

Music

New Music + Video : Zlatan Ibile - Omo Ologo

Music

Bella Shmurda Shares Latest Single Ara (Gen Gen Tin)

Music

New Music: Peruzzi ft Fireboy DML - Pressure

BN TV Music

Joeboy Shares Crispy Visuals for “Body & Soul”

Music

Rexxie drops Sophomore Album "Big Time" | Listen

Music

“This dress says ‘yes, yes, I am here'” – Tems Tells Harper’s Bazaar Of Her Debut #Oscars Look

Published

2 mins ago

 on

Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems had a groundbreaking year in 2022 and 2023 has started out in similar fashion. 

From working with iconic women like Beyoncé, Rihanna and Grace Jones, to being nominated for an Oscar award for her work with director Ryan Coogler and Rihanna on the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” track “Lift Me Up” and now taking the world by storm and clouds (literally) at the awards show. 

The “Mr. Rebel” crooner rocked up to the Oscars ceremony in an audacious gown by Ukrainian brand Lever Couture’s AW22 Leleka Couture collection.

In this interview with Bianca Betancourt of Harper’s Bazaar, Tems talks about her dress to the Oscars, her recent successes, what it means to work with legends like Beyoncé, Rihanna and Grace Jones, being allergic to limitations and lots more. 

See excerpts below: 

On the dress that’s got everyone talking. 

“Two years ago, I would’ve said no to this dress,” Tems laughs. “But it’s my first Oscars — I am going to go all out. I really wanted to make the most of the day. The dress is also my way of celebrating my work and the people around me, celebrating my country, and celebrating the people that are rooting for me. This dress says ‘Yes, yes, I am here!'”

On her recent successes and working with Rihanna and Beyoncé. 

“It’s an indication to me that I’m on the right path and that I am doing something that hasn’t been done before. If the biggest women in the world love my work to such an extent that they are working with me, then that must say something,” she explains. “My work is actually reaching places, it’s making some type of impact. And that is insane! I really am just trying to keep my feet on the ground and continue running and doing things that are a hundred percent authentic to me. Evolving, learning, growing. It’s just the beginning for me.” 

On fighting for what she believes in. 

“All of this, to me, is an open door. Not just for me, but for everybody who is from where I’m from. If I can do it, they can do it,” she continues. “I’m happy that I got to fight, and I want to let people know that they should fight for every single thing that they believe in. It’s not easy, but once you have a plan, once you know who you are and you know where you’re going, every single thing sorts itself out.”

Read the full interview here

Photo Credit: Bet Bettencourt/Harper’s Bazaar

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

“Go Back To Your…” What Racism and Tribalism Look Like

16 Women Leaders Championing Earth’s Restoration Make the 2023 Global Landscapes Forum’s List

Mfonobong Inyang: The Small Matter of Gubernatorial & State Assembly Elections

BN Book Review: An Ordinary Wonder by Buki Papillon | Review by E.B. Ayo

Smart Emmanuel: Tips on Building a Profitable Business
css.php