Xiaomi encourage Nigerians to ‘Live Vivid’ with the Launch of Redmi Note 12 Series

Xiaomi today announced the highly anticipated Nigeria release of Redmi Note 12 Series at a launch event held at the Lagos Marriott Hotel in Ikeja. Available for the Nigerian market are 2 models of the popular lineup – Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12, with prices starting at ₦116,900.

Building upon the incredible success of Redmi Note 11 Series, Redmi Note 12 Series delivers remarkable enhancements to the features that matter most to its fans. These upgrades include the camera system, battery life, charging speed and user-friendly design, all offered at an exceptional value.

With the launch of Redmi Note 12 Series, Xiaomi is demonstrating once again its commitment to making high-end smartphone features accessible to many more Nigerians.

Speaking about the launch, Max Ma, Xiaomi Africa’s General Manager said,

“We are very delighted to be launching Redmi Note 12 Series in Nigeria, which is also the first market in Africa to launch the new devices. Redmi Note 12 Series represents the best of innovation, higher than any smartphone in its price category. With Redmi Note 12 Series, Xiaomi promises and delivers high-end flagship qualities in upper mid-range devices at very honest prices, and we have introduced these devices so that many more Nigerians can experience and have a better life through our innovative technology”.

Flagship features that inspire users to “Live vivid”!

The headline-maker in Redmi Note 12 Series is Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G with its powerful triple camera system. Featuring a flagship-level 200MP main camera with OIS, an ultra-wide camera and a macro camera, the top-of-the-line device aims to redefine photography for the upper mid-range smartphone segment.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G will delight users with its remarkably bright and vivid 120Hz Flow AMOLED displays, which are Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos® supported. Together with the flexible P-OLED materials that enable slimmer bezels, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G allows for a superb and immersive visual experience.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is also shipped with flagship-level charging speed, with 120W HyperCharge and a 5,000mAh long-lasting battery for extended daily usage even under heavy content consumption. Smooth and reliable 5G performance is ensured with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 high-performing chipset.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+5G comes with 8GB+256GB at the price of ₦279,000.

Redmi Note 12: Experience smooth impressive performance every time.

Every member of the Series exceeds expectations beyond their price segment. Redmi Note 12 offers impressive performance and an enhanced entertainment experience. Boasting a super-smooth 120Hz AMOLED display, users are presented with stunning picture quality with accurate colours.

Powered by the latest Snapdragon 685 Mobile Platform, operations are smooth and seamless, allowing for easy multitasking with enhanced power efficiency.

Redmi Note 12 features 33W fast charging and a 5,000mAh long-lasting battery, meaning users can use more apps and take more photos without battery concerns.

Add to that a solid AI triple camera, stunning Night Mode feature as well as a host of useful fun features and filters, and Redmi Note 12 is putting the kind of camera power once reserved for flagship phones in more users’ hands at budget-friendly prices.

Redmi Note 12 starts at ₦116,900. Both Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 are immediately available at Xiaomi Exclusive store in computer village Ikeja and all retail stores of Slot, 3C Hub, Finet, Pointek, and Raya nationwide.

You can grab yours and get ready to live vividly.

Click here to learn more information:

Sponsored Content