Connect with us

Weddings

Maryam & Ridwan’s Destination Wedding Video is The Magic Your Day Needs! #letsgetMarRid

Weddings

Farida & Abubakar Got on The Same Flight and Are Now On a Forever Journey!

Weddings

Your Wedding Morning Just Got Better With This Bridal Robe Collection by Veekee James & Hair by Adefunke

Weddings

A Food Recipe Led to Abimbola and Mahmud's Sweet Love!

Weddings

It Began With Dancing at a Wedding - Now, It's Time to #MeetTheOwusus23!

Weddings

Hop on The Love Train With all our Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

Beatrice and Habibi's White Wedding Video Will Leave You Super Pumped!

Weddings

From an Instagram DM to a Romantic Indoor Proposal - Enjoy Bukunmi and Gbolahan's #BNBling!

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style Love -Vol. 427

Weddings

Victoria and Grant's Sweet Love Journey was Simply Fate! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Photos

Weddings

Maryam & Ridwan’s Destination Wedding Video is The Magic Your Day Needs! #letsgetMarRid

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Maryam and Ridwan brought magic to the beautiful city of Italy with their perfect destination wedding.

The picturesque view provided that perfect ambience for the display of love and beauty. Maryam looked exceptionally radiant and Ridwan made a super suave groom.  They had such a fun reception and this was evident with all the hearty smiles and sleek moves on the dance floor. They also gave a thrill with their wedding dinner and it was all so beautiful to watch.  We bet you will be glued to your screens as you watch.

Enjoy Maryam and Ridwan’s wedding video below and see their pre-wedding shoot here:

 

Credits

Featured Image@timioshinstudios
Videography@wrgoimagery

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

Omilola Oshikoya: Recession and Other Global Crisis of 2023 (Part 2)

BN Book Review: Visible Strengths by Mary Mosope Adeyemi | Review by The BookLady NG

“Mummy, Are We Now Poor?”

Blessing Okebe: How to Build a Personal Brand While Maintaining Your Privacy

Adedamola Adedayo: Major League DJz and Major Lazer Form an Eclectic Alliance on “Piano Republik”
css.php