Maryam & Ridwan’s Destination Wedding Video is The Magic Your Day Needs! #letsgetMarRid

Maryam and Ridwan brought magic to the beautiful city of Italy with their perfect destination wedding.

The picturesque view provided that perfect ambience for the display of love and beauty. Maryam looked exceptionally radiant and Ridwan made a super suave groom. They had such a fun reception and this was evident with all the hearty smiles and sleek moves on the dance floor. They also gave a thrill with their wedding dinner and it was all so beautiful to watch. We bet you will be glued to your screens as you watch.

Enjoy Maryam and Ridwan’s wedding video below and see their pre-wedding shoot here:

Credits

Featured Image: @timioshinstudios

Videography: @wrgoimagery