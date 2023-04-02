Connect with us

It's a Ghana-Nigeria Affair! You Will Love Nada & kayode's Pre-wedding Shoot

Published

1 hour ago

 on

We love to see different cultures come together. Today, we get to see love through the lens of Ghanaian-Nigerian lovebirds, Nada and Kayode. 😍

The two found love in each other and are taking the forever route! If there is one thing the sweethearts made clear with their pre-wedding photos, it is the fact that they are one stylish couple! They came through serving premium looks and we can’t help but stare! We bet you will love every bit of their shoot as you scroll!

Enjoy Nada and Kayode’s pre-wedding photos below:

Credits

Bride@nothingbutnada
Groom@kaydentrepreneur
Bridal Stylist@maisondesmariee
Photography@stanlophotography
Videography@unleashedvizuals
Makeup@makeupbynae
Hair Stylist@hairbyestylez
Bride’s outfit@saadiasanusi
Earrings@alexisbittar
Planner@tamazingeventsdfw

