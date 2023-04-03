Weddings
Ogochukwu and Alex’s White Wedding Was a Beautiful Show of Love and Happiness!
Love constantly fills our hearts with so much joy. Today, we are relishing the sweetness of love with the #AAXperience22 wedding!
Ogochukwu and Alex said “I do” in a white wedding ceremony and it was all shades of beautiful. Ogochukwu made a radiant bride and we can’t help but love her bridal glow. Alex also came through looking dapper. They came through with their energy and all-around vibes that left us in awe. Their wedding photos exude pure love and happiness and we are super stoked for them!
Enjoy their wedding photos below:
Credits
Bride: @ms.ogochukwu
Planner: @stmmagicalcreations_events
Makeup: @sweettamara_
Hair: @fhuzohairport
Bouquets: @all_bellaz
Photography: @officialbigdealweddings
Videography: @bigdeal_films
Dress: @avenga__
Reception dress: @prudential_styling
Hair Vine: @chokolattebeauty
Groom’s Outfits: @dejiandkola
Wedding Cake: @kitchenpastries
Reception Decor: @ixorareception
Special Effects & Lights : @dadimeffects
Guest Artist: @mercychinwo
DJ: @deejayslimv