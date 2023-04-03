Ogochukwu and Alex’s White Wedding Was a Beautiful Show of Love and Happiness!

Love constantly fills our hearts with so much joy. Today, we are relishing the sweetness of love with the #AAXperience22 wedding!

Ogochukwu and Alex said “I do” in a white wedding ceremony and it was all shades of beautiful. Ogochukwu made a radiant bride and we can’t help but love her bridal glow. Alex also came through looking dapper. They came through with their energy and all-around vibes that left us in awe. Their wedding photos exude pure love and happiness and we are super stoked for them!

Enjoy their wedding photos below:





Credits

Bride: @ms.ogochukwu

Planner: @stmmagicalcreations_events

Makeup: @sweettamara_

Hair: @fhuzohairport

Bouquets: @all_bellaz

Photography: @officialbigdealweddings

Videography: @bigdeal_films

Dress: @avenga__

Reception dress: @prudential_styling

Hair Vine: @chokolattebeauty

Groom’s Outfits: @dejiandkola

Wedding Cake: @kitchenpastries

Reception Decor: @ixorareception

Special Effects & Lights : @dadimeffects

Guest Artist: @mercychinwo

DJ: @deejayslimv