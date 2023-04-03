Connect with us

Ogochukwu and Alex’s White Wedding Was a Beautiful Show of Love and Happiness!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Love constantly fills our hearts with so much joy. Today, we are relishing the sweetness of love with the #AAXperience22 wedding!

Ogochukwu and Alex said “I do”  in a white wedding ceremony and it was all shades of beautiful. Ogochukwu made a radiant bride and we can’t help but love her bridal glow. Alex also came through looking dapper. They came through with their energy and all-around vibes that left us in awe. Their wedding photos exude pure love and happiness and we are super stoked for them!

Enjoy their wedding photos below:


Credits

Bride@ms.ogochukwu
Planner@stmmagicalcreations_events
Makeup@sweettamara_
Hair@fhuzohairport
Bouquets@all_bellaz
Photography@officialbigdealweddings
Videography@bigdeal_films
Dress: @avenga__
Reception dress@prudential_styling
Hair Vine@chokolattebeauty
Groom’s Outfits@dejiandkola
Wedding Cake@kitchenpastries
Reception Decor@ixorareception
Special Effects & Lights : @dadimeffects
Guest Artist@mercychinwo
DJ@deejayslimv

