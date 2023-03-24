Connect with us

Nathaniel Bassey drops New Album “Hallelujah Live” featuring Mercy Chinwo, Sinach & More!

Nathaniel Bassey, the popular Nigerian gospel singer, has released his latest album titled “Hallelujah Live.” This album is a masterpiece of gospel music that is sure to captivate the hearts and souls of listeners.

With 16 tracks, “Hallelujah Live” features some of the most talented gospel singers in the industry, including Mercy Chinwo, Sinach, Nqubeko Mbatha, William McDowell and Victoria Orenze. Each song on the album is a testimony of the goodness of God and the power of worship.

Listen to the album below:

